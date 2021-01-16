A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse checked in to start things off as has assorted baby strollers available for best offer. To inquire further, give him a call at (413) 464-5363.

2) Florence in Great Barrington has a variety of items for sale including vintage Brooklyn, New York ice cream parlor chairs, glasses that date back to the Great Depression and assorted rabbit molds all for best offer. For more information, call (413) 528-4887.

3) Pierre chimed in from "Lovely Lenox" (He has relocated from "Beautiful Becket") as he also has a pair of items for sale including a 36 inch solid oak round table with four heavy duty oak and metal chairs all in excellent condition. Take the whole set for only $150 and a stand-up popcorn machine for the incredible price of ONLY $75. He is also looking for a star burst clock and vintage advertising signs. If you can assist him in this all-important quest, call (413) 441-2239.

4) Kathy from New Marlborough is looking for a walk behind brush cutter and an assortment of scanner antenna cables. She also has a back window guard for a pick-up truck, priced firmly at $60 and a Bow Flex Tread Climber with floor mat, books and an oil kit all for $800 or she will take a "reasonable" offer for this particular item. For more details, call (413) 229-3057.

