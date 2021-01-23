A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Mike from New Marlborough got us started as he has vintage pick-up truck parts from a 1974 F-250 including fenders, doors, a grill, a hood and custom made flat bed all available for best offer. Stop on by and check out the inventory by giving him a call at (413) 229-8975.

2) Jeff checked in from "Lovely Lee". He has a Vermont Captain's wood stove priced at $300 or he'll take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 822-8355.

3) A listener from the Great Barrington-Stockbridge town line has a deal for you: A set of 4 Cooper Weather master snow tires in excellent condition that fit on a 16 inch rim (Model # 215-65) for the firm price of $100. For more information, call (413) 298-4265.

4) Our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart STILL has assorted strollers available for best offer. For more details, call (413) 464-5363.

5) Once again, Tom in South Egremont has an assortment of items for sale including an antique wheelbarrow with wonder wheels and removable sides for $150, a Walter A Woods cast iron tractor/equipment seat also available for $150, a late 1950's-early 1960's illuminated S & H Green Stamps sign, 30 by 48 inches wide with plastic panels for the incredible price of $250 and a work bench with removal top, a pair of vibes and metal pegs, also for $150. Keep in mind, he will take best offer for any or all of these items aforementioned. If interested, call (413) 528-0076.

6) A listener has 2 trailer tires and wheels, 480 by 12 and 470 by 8 available for best offer. Give him a call at (413) 528-9161.

(A reminder: The Trading Post airs every Saturday morning immediately following the 9 o'clock news EXCLUSIVELY on YOUR Home Town Station, WSBS)