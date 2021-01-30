A Recap Of This Past Weekend’s Trading Post

1) A listener has a vintage Dayton horizontal barrel scale available for ONLY $300 or he will take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 854-7664.

2) Our "Main Man and Main Dad" Jesse Stewart STILL has an assortment of strollers available for best offer. If interested, call him at (413) 464-5363.

3) Pierre checked in from "Lovely Lenox" with a pair of items for sale including a 36 inch solid oak table with swivel chairs for the incredible price of $150 or best offer and a 2 piece stand-up rolling popcorn machine reduced to $65 or best offer. He is also looking for vintage advertising signs and Starburst clocks that date back to the late 50's and early 60's. If you can assist him in this quest, call (413) 441-2239.

4) Your Trading Post host, Ron Carson is looking for a vintage AM ONLY General electric OR Zenith clock or table radio. Must be in excellent condition and in good working order. Will talk price when reaching me during regular business hours here at WSBS. Call (413) 528-0860.