A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Honda Bob from Housatonic got us started as he has a Canon EDS Rebel camera featuring a small and long lens, carrying case and accessories priced at $300 firm plus an extra set of 4 mounted Michelin all season radial tires for a Jeep Grand Cherokee firmly priced at $300 and a 30 inch by 8 inch flat scissor jack for $100 firm. For more details, give him a call at (413) 274-3867.

2) An 32 inch wide Ariens snowblower with headlight is available for $600 or best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 528-1526.

3) A listener is looking for folding card table chairs. If you can assist her in this quest, call (413) 528-0451.

4) Pierre in Becket has 4 studded Hankook snow tires (model # 205-65-r-16) priced at $125 or he will take best offer. Plus, he is STILL looking for vintage advertising signs. To discuss further specifics, call (413) 441-2239.

5) A Dyson DC-33 vacuum cleaner is available for $100 or best offer. If interested, you can call (413) 552-7711.