A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Norm is looking for a reasonably priced humidifier as he is facing severe medical issues. If you can help him out, please call (413) 854-4478.

2) A listener is looking for an inversion table with ankle clamps. If you can assist in his quest, phone (413) 528-1641.

3) A trio of tires and wheels are available for best offer measuring 580 by 80 and 580 by 12. To inquire further, call (413) 281-7188.

4) Tom is South Egremont is looking for old pack baskets and fishing reels. He also has a pair of mini-oxygen settling tanks with carriers priced at $85, a 5 horsepower 24 inch wood splitter for only $325 and a vintage collectible 2 sided oval Pennzoil sign available for $375. He will also take best offer on any or all of these items listed. For more details, call (413) 528-0076.

5) Four General Alta-Max Arctic snow tires (model # 215-65-R-16) are sale priced for the firm price of $100, an incredible deal for sure, a pair of Rosignall waxless and waxable cross-country skis are also available for $10 each or take both for $20 and you can own a pair of Tubbs old fashioned snow shoes with rawhide webbing and leather bindings for only $50. This price is also firm. For more information on any these items, call (41)0 274-3465.