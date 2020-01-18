A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Bob is looking for 2 used back tractor tires (model # 17-5L-24). If you can help him out in his quest, call (413) 229-8628.

2) Elaine in South Egremont has an assortment of items for sale including a 32 inch Vizio TV for the low price of $100 and a pair of living room chairs, one re-upholstered Queen Ann style available for $150 and a blue and white Flexsteel with ottoman included for $100. To inquire further, call (413) 528-2257.

3) Robert called in from "lovely" Lee as he STILL has a 5 foot free standing cherry colored headboard for a double bed with shelves for the incredible price of $20, a oak desk with swivel chair as both pieces are available for only $100. He also has 8 gallons of acid based stain that turns into a copper patina, a cleaner and floor finishing feeler that turns concrete into colors. This package is priced at only $70. For more information, give a call to (413) 427-7351.

4) Rita V in Great Barrington is looking for help to obtain a special diet based organic bread due to food allergies. If you know of anyone who can help her out, phone (413) 528-2359.

5) A listener is looking for Ford engine parts (preferably 302 or 351 model #'s). If you can assist in this venture, call (413) 695-0124.

6) Florence checked in as she has a variety of items available including a Cavalier slide projector with 18 cartridges and remote control. She will take $50 or best offer, a mahogany frame from a baby grand piano shell than can convert into a coffee table for the firm price of $100 and 14 rabbit molds that range from $100 to $400. Get more details by calling (413) 528-4887.

7) "Honda Bob" was lucky 7 on the show as he is selling an extra large H-J-C full face helmet with shield for $100 firm and a set of 4 Michelin all-season tires (model # 225-75-16) mounted on Jeep wheels for the sale price of $300 or he'll take best offer. Give him a call today at (413) 274-3867.