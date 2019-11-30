A Recap Of This Weekend’s Trading Post

1) Dawn got things going as she has 4 Bridgestone Blizzak snow tires for a Honda Fit Sport sedan (model # 185-55-R-16) for $50 each or take the whole set for $200 or best offer. If interested, give her a call at (413) 298-3845.

2) Ray also has a set of 4 General Alti-Mix Arctic snow tires (model # 215-65-R-16) complete with rims that fit on any vehicle with 16 inch tires on assorted vehicles all for the firm price of $200. For more details, call (413) 274-3465.

3) Chris checked in from New Marlborough as he has 4 Firestone winter force snow tires (model # 215-60-R-16) complete with multi-fit rims and PMS valve stems. the whole package sells for $395 or he will take best offer. To inquire further, call (413) 446-5035.

4) Brett has a pair of steel back-pack leaf blowers for sale including model # BR 700 for only $325 and model BR 400 available for $150 or take both for a total price of $475. For more information, phone (413) 446-6369.

5) Pierre from "beautiful" Becket is STILL looking for more vintage advertising signs. If you can assist in his quest, give him a call at (413) 441-2239.