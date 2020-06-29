The Town of Great Barrington Select Board will congregate this afternoon at 4 pm for a special Executive session at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the public will not be allowed to attend in person but they will be able to follow the proceedings via Zoom by accessing this link.

The meeting ID: 235 934 2512 Password:townofgb

**ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

The call to order begins today's agenda with an open session and citizen speak time will be addressed as the public was invited to submit questions in advance and you may also submit topics pertaining to the town by logging on to the town of Great Barrington web site

Today's meeting will discuss strategies with respect to litigation associated with former employee Deborah Ball if an open session meeting may have a detrimental effect on the litigating position of The Select Board and the Chair. A roll call vote will follow.

The Chair's Declaration will state the purpose of this executive session will discuss litogation in some capacity as ongoing discussions in forgoing the open session could also have a detrimental effect on the litigating and/or negotiating position of the town and Not to Return To Open Session at the conclusion of this executive session

Another roll call vote and the adjournment will encapsule the final two components of this meeting. A reminder: The next Town of Great Barrington Select Board meeting is scheduled for this Wednesday, July 1st 2020.

