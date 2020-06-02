A Virtual Presentation That Must Not Be Missed

Students from Lee middle and high schools invite you to join them in a virtual art show for an exclusive reception via Zoom this Wednesday, June 3rd from 10 am to 11 am. You can view the art work and participate in a reception afterwards.

To access more information log on here. The event will also be presented on Facebook. You are not required to stay for the entire length of this reception as the aim is to check out these creative displays for a few minutes and interact with others by leaving comments and congratulations on their successful efforts. If you need any further information on this weekend's presentation, feel free to e-mail Nicole Webster Clark by going here.

Here is the Zoom link to gain access to this unique LOCAL community oriented show:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84720743497?pwd=aWxHNnZ2ZkV2NysyZFE1dXlLVnRrUT09

MEETING ID: 847 2074 3497

PASSWORD: 017187

In this virtual event, students were able to exhibit abilities to master, methods, materials and various subject matters that were a key component during their abridged school year. They executed ideas through various resources available to them including rough sketches, round table presentations as they distilled broad ideas and presented their personal context, meaning and explanation. a total of over 10 artworks have been completed and are ready for viewing as all participants are also able to present their final product to various local and national art call competitions.

You can also check out their Instagram page by going here.

