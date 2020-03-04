A Weekend Event To Benefit Our Four Legged Friends

Zip Stohr's comedy is proud to present their annual "Comedy At The Plaza 40" this Saturday evening at The Holiday Inn and Suites (formerly The Crowne Plaza Hotel) at 1 West Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Showtime is set for 8 pm as a trio of comedians including Chris Franjola, Carole Montgomery and Tommy Gooch will provide laughter and fun for all attendees. Tickets are $25 a piece with partial proceeds going towards assisting The Berkshire Humane Society. No one under 18 will be admitted as this show is geared for mature audiences. Audience members must provide a valid I-D upon entry to the venue.

The Berkshire Humane Society is a not for profit open admission animal support organization that ensures the compassionate care, treatment and placement of companion animals. The organization receives no public funding from local, state or federal sources and has no affiliation with The Bay State's Society for the prevention of cruelty to animals as the community steps up in assisting homeless animals who are cared for and are made available for adoption.

Since it's inception, the shelter located at 214 Barker Road in Pittsfield has achieved success in the placement of dogs, cats, birds and small mammals into new responsible homes as funding also goes toward spay and neuter programs, life saving programs and purchases that go toward the community's pet food pantry. If you would like more information to assist in the well being of our four legged friends, log on to their web site by going here. If you purchase your tickets to this weekend's comedy extravaganza from the shelter's staff, a portion of your admission will be donated to this worthy cause. You can also order tickets and make donations by calling (413) 447-7878.

