Another Select Board Meeting Takes Place In GB

This Thursday, June 11th, The Town of Great Barrington will hold another "virtual" Select Board meeting at Town Hall located at 334 Main Street. Even though Phase 2 has been inplemented in The Bay State, this session will be conducted via remote participation as residents will be able to go on line. You can access the meeting by dialing in to this telephone number: (929) 205-6099

Webinar ID: 826 4234 1172 Password:495495

** ALL VOTES ARE ROLL CALL**

The meeting will call to order at approximately 6:30 pm followed by announcements and statements by The Select Board. The Town Manager will also report on department and project updates.

Old business will highlight a review and approval of the final draft from 2020 Meeting Warrant Articles featuring a discussion and a vote. The public will not be able to attend in person as Citizen Speak Time might not be in effect but topics of particular concern or importance may be placed on a future agenda for discussion.

In closing, The Select Board and Media Time will precede this session's final adjournment. The next Select Board meeting will take place on July 13, 2020.

More information could be found on the Town of Great Barrington's web site by going here as members of the public can adequately access these proceedings in real time via technological means. The complete agenda will be posted on the town's web site in an audio or video recording transcript or any other comprehensive record upon completion of this special meeting.

