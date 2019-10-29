Arts and Crafts Festival at Berkshire South

Berkshire South Regional Community Center (BSRCC) will host its 4th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in its Jaffe Auditorium from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Festival is a pre-holiday market featuring contemporary artisans, crafters and food producers. From pottery and jewelry to handmade glassworks, fiber arts, leather arts, and locally forged art, it is one-stop holiday shopping in the Berkshires. Showcasing locally and regionally handmade goods, shoppers are given the opportunity to meet and support the makers of their gifts and keep their holiday spending local!

Some of this year’s vendor’s include: Knox Trail Forge, Kent Glass Works, Only in My Dreams, Olsen Farms, Leather Zone, Penelope's Voice of Reason, Sunmeadow Alpaca, Kent Glass Work, N Hookt, Pippa Lea by the Sea, The Dolphin Studio, Janet Reich Elsbach with her book Extra Helping, From the Forest Floor, and many more!

From 10 – 11:30 a.m. kids up to age 12 can Bounce and Play for FREE in Berkshire South’s new bounce house!

You can get more information by going here.

(press release sent to WSBS from BSRCC for online and on-air use)