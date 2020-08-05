August Outdoor Concerts in Great Barrington

If you are looking for something to do this month, come on over to the Gazebo located behind Town Hall at 334 Main Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts and check out the BEST in LIVE entertainment from some of the area's FINEST local talent as live music is slowly but surely making a come back in our tri-state region after a spring time hiatus courtesy of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some changes were made in this month's roster as a few acts were postponed thanks to Mother Nature. So far, the weather has been cooperating in bringing us a pair of LIVE performances every Wednesday and Friday from 5:30 to 7:15 pm. Come on out and enjoy a FREE LIVE concert. Donations are encouraged as proceeds will continue to bring local entertainment in the beautiful Berkshires.

So, without further ado, here is the updated concert schedule which is effective until September 4th, 2020:

Friday, August 7th: Lee Rogers and Friends

Wednesday, August 12th: Aimee Van Dyne and Mark Fisher

Friday, August 14th: Allen Timmons and Friends

Friday, August 21st: The Bobby Sweet Band

Friday, August 28th: The Railroad Street Dreamers Band

**NOTE** No performances on Wednesday, August 19th and 26th

Wednesday, September 2nd: Dee Foster's Lucky Bucket Band

Friday, September 4th: The B-T-U's

A reminder: The public MUST wear marks and proper social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced. Last Friday, I noticed the crowd was cooperative as they were at least 6 feet apart from one another and enjoying the LIVE music of Jaane Doe amidst a day where the weather did not warrant another cancellation. A total of 3 shows had to be rescheduled as we cross our fingers for more pleasant days ahead and many thanks to Lee Rogers for filling a much-needed void in our community as he is giving us a great opportunity to sample the musical savvy of LOCAL performers right here in our backyard.

Take note that Grover's Gang will NOT be performing on Saturday mornings at the Gazebo during the month of August, however if anything changes, we will keep you posted on-air and on-line.

