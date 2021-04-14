Prior to the COIVID-19 pandemic there were families throughout the Berkshires including the southern Berkshires that were facing food insecurities. As you would expect, when you add on the pandemic including the loss of income, the number of families facing shortages of food skyrocketed.

On a recent edition of the WSBS 'Let's Talk' program, we spoke with Pat Salvi from Sheffield Kiwanis. Pat talked about the need for food in our community which became greater during the pandemic. For example, Pat mentioned that in present times the People's Pantry in Great Barrington is now serving up to 300 people each week. It's difficult for the pantry to keep food on the shelves as they constantly need to replenish. How can they can keep a robust supply at their location? Well, by the generosity of our local community.

When it comes to generosity, Sheffield Kiwanis steps in front and center. The organization is hosting a food drive this Saturday, Apr. 17 at the Price Chopper parking lot in the Barrington Plaza from 8:30am to 4:30 pm. All donated food will be divided and delivered to CHP/WIC, the People's Pantry and the Sheffield Food Assistance Program.

Items that are needed for the food drive include the following:

Non-Perishable Food Items including pasta, sauce, canned tuna, canned soup, vegetables & fruit, baby food, peanut butter, rice, cereal, coffee, tea, etc.

Diapers and Wipes (both of these items can get expensive as my daughter goes through approximately 8-10 diapers per day and we are burning through wipes like they're going out of style)

Personal Care Products including shampoo, baby wash, toothpaste, toilet tissue, feminine care products

Laundry Detergent

There are a few ways you can help including the following:

Purchase an extra can or two or a bag or two of food items while you're shopping at Price Chopper.

Drop of items purchased elsewhere

Check your cupboards and bring unopened cans or boxed food to the food drive. Please be sure to check expiration dates.

You can also write a check out to Sheffield Kiwanis

There are many families dealing with hunger and food insecurities and your donation can make the difference this Saturday. Grab some food and feed your local neighbors. Sheffield Kiwanis and WSBS appreciate your support for those in need.

