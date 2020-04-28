Berkshire Nonprofit Awards Honorees Chosen

GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle, has announced the names of 22 honorees receiving recognition at the 3rd annual (virtual) Berkshire Nonprofit Awards on May 19.

A panel of 16 judges deliberated for 90 minutes via Zoom, ultimately choosing 3 honorees in each of 7 categories as well as one honoree for the lifetime achievement award. The Berkshire Nonprofit Awards recognize the accomplishments and dedication of the people who work in the nonprofit sector. The honorees are:

Samya Rose Stumo Youth Leadership

Raei Bridges/NAACP, Berkshire County Branch

Sara Rawson/Southern Berkshire Health Coalition

Alix Ziaja/ROOTS Northern Berkshire Teen Center

Unsung Hero

Sabrina Allard/Railroad Street Youth Project

Joe Gunn/Barrington Stage Company

Mary Jo Ramos/Berkshire Immigrant Center

Volunteer

Melissa Myers/Berkshire Community College Alumni

Judith Nardacci/Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention

David Russell/Barrington Stage Company

Rising Star

Sharron Frazier-McClain/Barrington Stage Company

Jenney Maloy/Stockbridge Library Association

Caroline Wheeler/Sisters for Peace

Board Leadership

Sue Doucette/Berkshire County Head Start Child Development Program Inc.

Ann Gallo/IS183 Art School

Arwen Lowbridge/WAM Theatre

Super Staffer

Dale Abrams/Mass Audubon Berkshire Wildlife Sanctuaries

Thasia Giles/Jacob's Pillow Dance

Aleta Moncecchi/Berkshire Community Action Council

Executive Leadership

Edward Forfa/Berkshire Retirement Home, Inc.

Kathy Keeser/Louison House, Inc.

Maureen O'Connell Atwood/The Pediatric Development Center

Lifetime Achievement

Wray Gunn, Sr./Clinton Church Restoration, Inc.

The awards event kicks off a virtual two-day summit on nonprofit sustainability taking place May 19 and 20. The summit features two keynote speakers, four workshops, and two panel discussions. Sponsors include: Berkshire Bank and Warrior Trading, with additional sponsorship support from Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Feigenbaum Foundation, Greylock Federal Credit Union, and Triplex Cinemas. You can register online by going here.

