Berkshire Nonprofit Awards Honorees Chosen
GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, in partnership with The Berkshire Eagle, has announced the names of 22 honorees receiving recognition at the 3rd annual (virtual) Berkshire Nonprofit Awards on May 19.
A panel of 16 judges deliberated for 90 minutes via Zoom, ultimately choosing 3 honorees in each of 7 categories as well as one honoree for the lifetime achievement award. The Berkshire Nonprofit Awards recognize the accomplishments and dedication of the people who work in the nonprofit sector. The honorees are:
Samya Rose Stumo Youth Leadership
Raei Bridges/NAACP, Berkshire County Branch
Sara Rawson/Southern Berkshire Health Coalition
Alix Ziaja/ROOTS Northern Berkshire Teen Center
Unsung Hero
Sabrina Allard/Railroad Street Youth Project
Joe Gunn/Barrington Stage Company
Mary Jo Ramos/Berkshire Immigrant Center
Volunteer
Melissa Myers/Berkshire Community College Alumni
Judith Nardacci/Berkshire Coalition for Suicide Prevention
David Russell/Barrington Stage Company
Rising Star
Sharron Frazier-McClain/Barrington Stage Company
Jenney Maloy/Stockbridge Library Association
Caroline Wheeler/Sisters for Peace
Board Leadership
Sue Doucette/Berkshire County Head Start Child Development Program Inc.
Ann Gallo/IS183 Art School
Arwen Lowbridge/WAM Theatre
Super Staffer
Dale Abrams/Mass Audubon Berkshire Wildlife Sanctuaries
Thasia Giles/Jacob's Pillow Dance
Aleta Moncecchi/Berkshire Community Action Council
Executive Leadership
Edward Forfa/Berkshire Retirement Home, Inc.
Kathy Keeser/Louison House, Inc.
Maureen O'Connell Atwood/The Pediatric Development Center
Lifetime Achievement
Wray Gunn, Sr./Clinton Church Restoration, Inc.
The awards event kicks off a virtual two-day summit on nonprofit sustainability taking place May 19 and 20. The summit features two keynote speakers, four workshops, and two panel discussions. Sponsors include: Berkshire Bank and Warrior Trading, with additional sponsorship support from Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, Feigenbaum Foundation, Greylock Federal Credit Union, and Triplex Cinemas. You can register online by going here.
(press release sent to WSBS from the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires for online and on air use)