Berkshire South’s Gala Raised $90,000 (photos)

Thursday evening, Oct. 29, the community of the southern Berkshires supported the work of their community center. Berkshire South Regional Community Center’s first ever distanced fundraising gala, Together Apart, raised $90,000 toward Community, Family and Youth Programming.

Here's what Jenise Lucy, Executive Director of Berkshire South had to say:

As a human services organization, Berkshire South has been called upon to activate our mission in more meaningful ways than ever before. We are beyond grateful for our community, beyond grateful that we are able to continue this meaningful and important work especially now that there are more of those who need our help every day.

Each year at the gala, a recipient of the Edwin A. Jaffe Award is named. This award is named for the founder of Berkshire South. The Edwin A. Jaffe Award honors an individual or group that has exhibited an extraordinary commitment to building community and common purpose within the Berkshires.

On behalf of the Board of Trustees, Ethel Patterson presented this year’s award to the dedicated employees of Berkshire South Regional Community Center.

Patterson, Board Chair, had the following to say:

We had an easy time making this year’s selection. This year, our team has been put to the test. They have given of themselves with every part of their being to make sure that the Center could help support the growing needs of the community. With their own personal lives turned upside-down by the pandemic, this team did everything in their power to continue to bring joy, console those in pain, support one another, and make a difference to everyone they served.

The Berkshire South staff congratulates the raffle winner, Mary Ann Norris, who won a case of wine valued at over $400. (Norris donated her winnings right back to the Center staff to help them celebrate their award win.) The staff also congratulates the five door-prize winners: Rena Zurofsky, Carol McGlinchy, Steve Handel, Stephanie Carlson, and Ann Dorfman.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Berkshire South sends out a very special thank you to the sponsors of this year’s gala: Jenny and Adam Hersch, Anonymous, Ethel Patterson & Michael Bandzierz, Candace & Rick Beinecke, Sharon Casdin, Susan & Hank Ferlauto, Barbara & Roger Manring, Buzz & Robin McGraw, The Shop by Only in My Dreams Events, Shire Fire Candles, Herrington’s Inc. and Greylock Federal Credit Union.

(information and photos sent to WSBS from Berkshire South for online/on-air use)