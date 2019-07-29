Cheers!! Here’s a Great Way To Start Off Your Weekend

Raise your glasses and take part in Berkshire South Regional Community Center's beer and wine tasting fund raiser this Friday, August 2nd from 6 to 9 pm as all proceeds benefit area financial assistance programs. This event will also feature SoMa's new food truck, a silent auction, a "mystery" wine wall, musical entertainment courtesy of Lucky 5 (plus one) plus you sample new creations from breweries and wineries located throughout the tri-state region.

Some of the local vendors participating in The "Untapped and Uncorked" event include Bear & Bramble Brewing Company, Big Elm Brewery, Bright Ideas Brewing, Berkshire Brewing Company, Brown's Brewing Company, Cellarbrations, Graham Farmhouse and Winery, Hilltop Orchard & Furnace Brook Winery, chocolatier H.R. Zeppelin and The Mill River General Store.

The Crissey Road facility in Great Barrington awards nearly $125 thousand dollars annually as Executive Director Jenise Lucey reiterated that applications for financial assistance have exceeded last year's requests for help as proceeds fund adaptive needs class attendees, pre-schoolers, out-of-schoolers, summer campers, aquatics, fitness and wellness attendees.

Tickets are priced at $38 in advance or $45 at the door and young professionals, 40 and under get in for only $25 in advance. You can purchase tickets by logging on to Berkshire South's web site, or stop by The Mill River General Store prior to Friday's gala.For more details and information on future events at Berkshire South, call (413) 528-2810.

(The following information was sent by Berkshire South Community Center and obtained by WSBS via a press release for on-air and on-line usage)