Free Lifeguard Training Available

Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington is offering free American Red Cross Waterfront Lifeguard Training sessions August 14-16 from 8 a.m. 4 p.m. A pre-course 500 yard swim is required. Multiple shifts are available immediately at the center along with flexible schedules, competitive pay and a free gym membership.

These training sessions are for ages 16 plus and Berkshire South encourages you to complete the interview process, coursework online prior to the start of class and then you'll be able to participate in group discussions & skills practice right away.

In addition, if you complete all course sessions, you will earn a certification in Lifeguard Training, Waterfront, CPR/AED and First Aid.

You can get complete details by calling (413) 528-2810, ext. 12.