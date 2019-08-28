Here’s Your Chance To Tell A Story….LIVE

It's a known fact that everybody has a story to tell in some way, shape or form and now it's your time to shine as The Great Barrington Independent Story Tellers are offering the public a platform to share their unique moments in life as they will host an open mic forum with the main theme focusing on Back To School. You also have the option of choosing any other topic to discuss in this first annual LIVE get-together here in south county..

Participants will congregate at the Gazebo located on Main Street behind Great Barrington Town Hall, the same venue where they have been holding their summer concert series on various Wednesdays and Fridays during the months of June, July and August. The FREE event will take place on Thursday, August 29th from 7 to 9 pm and is sponsored by The Great Barrington Parks And Recreation Department.

This is a "spoken word" open mic event therefore musicians should leave their instruments at home as they can use use simple words and sentences to express their feelings and interests to the audience. No registration is required. Join in and enjoy yourself as your story could be the topic of interest for your friends and neighbors to reflect and reminisce about upon the next day and beyond.

For more details, you can log on to The Great Barrington Parks And recreation Department's web site by going here