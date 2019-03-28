Jaane Doe With 2 A’s Stops By Our WSBS Studios

Jaane Doe had to add an extra A to her name due to copyright reasons, but the unique and identifiable moniker has established her musical role in more ways you can possibly imagine. She has worked with some of music's influential contributors which include Wayne Devillier who was musical director for Al Hirt's band, Joe Schermie, the original bass player for 3 Dog Night and musical collaborator Andrew Berliner who was a chief engineer for notable performers including James Taylor, Carole King, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder just to name a few.

Jaane travels throughout our listening area as she performs her special style of folk-rock music to audiences that truly receive her songs with high marks of approval and you can catch her upcoming live show on Friday evening, March 29th at The Great Falls Brewing Company on Railroad Street, just off route 44 in neighboring Canaan, Connecticut. The restaurant and entertainment venue was once a fixture in the village and has since seen a rebirth when new ownership re-opened the doors. Local patrons and those who pay a visit to our tri-state region are showing positive signs this building has now bench marked their permanent stay in the vicinity.

