Jane Curtin Joins Ron Carson On The Sat AM Chat

If you are familiar with the hit public radio series "Selected Shorts" a LIVE holiday edition will be presented at The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts this Sunday afternoon at 2 pm as the audience will be favored to an afternoon of festive stories that are filled with laughter, love and nostalgia.

These stories are fictitious in nature with a mixture of new and classic material that is eloquently read by familiar performers from stage and screen. The opening story, Italo Calvino's "The Adventure Of A Skier" will be presented by Tony Award winner James Naughton, best known for his role in the TV version of "Planet Of The Apes".

Jane Curtin will favor us with Thomas Beller's "Live Wires". She was one of Saturday Night Live's original Not Ready For Prime Time Players and co-starred in the CBS comedy series "Kate And Allie" where she won a pair of Emmy awards as a single mother teaming up with Susan St. James in the daily task of raising their children. You also remember her as Dr. Madeline Albright in the NBC sit-com "3rd Rock From The Sun". Her co-star, John Lithgow portrayed the patriarch of an alien family trying to assimilate with the daily routine on the planet Earth.

Independent actress and author Parker Posey will also be reading passages from Molly Giles "What Do You Say?" She has appeared in a series of movies and TV shows plus you can watch her latest on-camera effort in the Netflix TV series "Lost In Space". A second season is scheduled to begin on Christmas Eve (December 24th).

Finally, actor Teagle F. Bougere will be reading from John Cheever's story "Christmas Is A Sad Season For The Poor" as he has also co-starred in a series of films, plays and TV shows with notable theatrical presentations in Washington, DC, New York and Boston.

Jane Curtin will join Ron Carson on this weekend's Saturday Morning Chat that airs on WSBS after the Trading Post as she will discuss the upcoming show at The Mahaiwe and looks back at memorable moments during her four decades plus career in show business. Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM at 10:05 am. You can also check out the chat by downloading the FREE WSBS app to your Smart Phone, tablet or mobile device and on our web site wsbs.com where you can get step-by-step instructions to listen through Google Home and Amazon Alexa devices.

(Photo of Jane Curtin courtesy of google.com archives)