LISTEN: Info About The Coronavirus (AUDIO)

On the Feb. 5 edition of 'Let's Talk' we spoke with Director of Operations for Southern Berkshire Volunteer Ambulance Service (SBVAS) Bill Hathaway. Bill talked about the Coronavirus. Bill answered many of the questions we're all wondering including the following:

When did the recent Coronavirus begin?

Are there symptoms?/What are the symptoms?

Is there a vaccine?

Is testing being done on the Coronavirus?

Bill answered these and many more questions. Bill also discussed the traditional flu and why it is so important to be up to date on your flu shot.

You can listen to the program below:

Article Image: Bill Hathaway - SBVAS