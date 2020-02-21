LISTEN: Swim-A-Thon Details (AUDIO)

One the Feb. 21 edition of 'Let's Talk,' Jesse Stewart interviewed Jenise Lucy from Berkshire South Regional Community Center in Great Barrington about the center's upcoming annual Swim-A-Thon which is taking place on Mar. 7. In addition, Holly Vacchina joined us on the program. Holly first participated in the Swim-A-Thon in 2019 and she explained during the interview why she loves participating in the event along with what makes Berkshire South's pool the perfect fit for her. You can get complete swim-a-thon event details including registration information by going here.

You can listen to the entire chat below (the program has been divided into two audio segments)

Article Image: (clockwise from left to right) Jenise Lucy, Jesse Stewart, Holly Vacchina