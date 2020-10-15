Local Children Need Your Help to Stay Warm

Now more than ever, it's important to make sure that our local youth stay warm this winter. Once again Sheffield Kiwanis is running the all important Warm the Children program. Warm The Children’s mission is to provide new warm winter clothing for children of local families in need. Sheffield Kiwanis sponsors this program in the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts.

2020 is Sheffield Kiwanis’ 13th year of sponsoring WTC. Qualified families are identified by and referred by local schools and social service agencies such as WIC and Head Start. This year, due to COVID-19, more families are facing economic difficulties than ever before. According to Kiwanis, the club is expecting even more requests for assistance to families.

Here are some statistics and information to keep in mind.

The number of families in need grows each year.

Last year over 260 children were referred to Sheffield Kiwanis and received new winter clothing.

Through donations from the community Sheffield Kiwanis was able to provide up to $80 of new clothing for each child.

Families can purchase jackets, snowpants, boots, mittens, hats, pajamas, long-sleeved shirts, long pants and the like. Kiwanis has even approved blankets for children who need them.

100% of every dollar donated goes to purchasing new clothing for children. Donations are tax deductible.

All administrative costs are borne by Sheffield Kiwanis.

Donations in any amount are welcome. Checks should be payable to Sheffield Kiwanis with 'Warm The Children' in the memo line and mailed to PO Box 683, Sheffield, MA 01257. Donations can be made through PayPal or debit/credit card on the club's website by going here. Donations can be made in memory of a loved one, in honor of a special event or anonymously.

For more information about Warm The Children please contact Pat Salvi at info@sheffieldkiwanis.org.

PS: The annual used Coat Drive – those large cardboard boxes you’ve seen in front of stores in the area in Octobers in the past – will not be held this year due to the pandemic. Many children had received jackets at the distribution at Berkshire South, leaving more Warm The Children funds for families to use to purchase boots, sweatshirts, pajamas, socks and other necessities. This means more families will be relying on Warm The Children for those jackets.

