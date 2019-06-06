Local Talent Gets Together This Summer In Great Barrington

As the weather gets warmer, it's time to kick off your weekend in high fashion with a series of free concerts sponsored by the Town of Great Barrington. Performances will take place every Friday at the gazebo behind Town Hall on Main Street from 5:30 to 7:15 pm with added shows on various Wednesdays and Saturdays at 5:30 pm.

Here is the complete schedule of entertainment that awaits you this year. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy some of our great local performers who will grace center stage.

Friday, June 14th: Sandy & Sandy

Saturday, June 15th: The Jack Bertelli Quintet MMHS

Friday, June 21st: Eagles Trombone Ensemble

Friday, June 28th: Berkshire Sings

Wednesday, July 3rd: Aimee Van Dyke and Mark Fisher

Friday, July 5th: Reinhardt & Ciccarelli

Friday, July 19th: Tumo-Kohrs (Mark Tuomenoksa & Sarah Kohrs)

Friday, July 26th: Wanda Houston

Friday, August 2nd: Lee Rogers & Friends

Friday, August 16th: The David Reed Band

Friday, August 23rd: Allen Timmons & Friends

Friday, September 6th: The Bobby Sweet Band

Also, David Grover and his gang will be entertaining audiences of all ages every Saturday at 10 am during July and August. (Note: They will not be present on August 10th)

We will keep you posted on any further updates or changes that occur. For more details, log on to the Town Of Great Barrington summer Concert series Facebook page.

