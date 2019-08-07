More Free Summer Concerts Await You In August

If you have not yet attended a FREE outdoor concert in the town of Great Barrington, you still have a few chances to par take in top quality entertainment from some of the tri-state region's local musicians as they will perform on various Wednesdays and Fridays during the month of August between 5:30 and 7:15 pm at the gazebo located at 334 Main Street behind town hall.

Here is the revised list of acts that will be taking center stage:

Wednesday, August 14th: The Velvet Frog Band

Friday, August 16th: The David Reed Band

Wednesday, August 21st: South Street Swing

Friday, August 23rd: Allen Timmons and Friends

Friday, September 6th: The Bobby Sweet Band

Don't forget David Grover and Grover's Gang will be entertaining audiences of all ages at the same locale on the following Saturdays: August 17th, August 24th and August 31st from 10 am until 12 noon.

Click the Like button on their Facebook page by going here and keep checking the page for updates in the upcoming weeks.