Nonprofit Center’s Online Auction is Live

GREAT BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is currently holding an online auction through July 26 to raise money for its educational programs and services for nonprofits.

The “Nonprofit Necessities” online auction features over one hundred items needed by nonprofits. From office supplies, to wine for events or an hour of strategic planning consultation, local businesses and consultants who donate will be supporting both the NPC and the nonprofit that wins the bid. “It’s an opportunity to get in front of a very targeted audience and do good at the same time,” says NPC founder Liana Toscanini.

Nonprofits and their board members are encouraged to bid on items they really need, have always wanted, or otherwise couldn’t afford. “There will be a few fun items too,” says Toscanini. Practical items might include consulting, advertising, printing, graphic design, event photography, office furniture, marketing services, or event space.

Donors can see the NPC auction item “wish list” on the NPC website. Items will be accepted right up until the last day of the auction on July 26. Call 413 645-3151 or go here to learn more and connect to the auction.

Article Image: Liana Toscanini in the WSBS air studio

