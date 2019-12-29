Rotary Awards $60,500 in College Scholarships and more

Jessica Speer-Holmes, the President of the Great Barrington Rotary Club announced the results of the Club's fundraising efforts as well as the many projects which were supported during the last fiscal year.

Ms. Speer-Holmes stated that she was pleased to report that revenue generated from the Rotary Golf Tournament was approximately $47,000. Revenue from the two Bike and Fly events at the Great Barrington Airport was $31,500, and from the Truck Day event at Butternut Ski Basin was slightly above $12,500. Overall, total revenue for the year from those events and several other fundraising efforts totaled approximately $124,000.

Ms. Speer - Holmes reported that Great Barrington Rotary was able to support a multitude of charitable, social and educational endeavors, on a local and international level. Locally the Club was able to award $60,500 in college scholarships from its Student Assistance Fund. The Club also provided financial support to the Girl Scouts, and the Halloween window painting event, YMCA Camp Hi-Rock, the Literary Network, Breaking Bread kitchen, Soldier On, The American Legion, Fairview Hospital, and Railroad Street Youth Project. Among the international projects supported by the Great Barrington Rotary Club were support for international polio eradication efforts, international exchange students, and Sisters for Peace, among other projects.

Great Barrington Rotary meets on a weekly basis for a lunch meeting at Crissey Farm. Guest speakers are invited to make presentations concerning community projects that they are involved with.

Anyone interested in learning more about Rotary or attending a luncheon meeting may contact Jessica Speer -Holmes at 413 528-1227 or via email at: executive@camphirock.org.

(press release sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Rotary Club for online and on-air use)