The Giving Back Guide is Literally Growing

The little digest-sized booklet normally found in coffee shops will have a new look come September. The 'Giving Back' guide is the signature publication of the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires, designed to connect Berkshire nonprofits to people who want to help. With over 1,000 nonprofit listings in the directory, the guide is in its 5th year serving as a tool for volunteerism and philanthropy.

Due to the Coronavirus, many of the guide’s distribution locations such as libraries, eateries and shops may not be open depending on the spread of infection. “We had to reimagine our most popular product because it is needed now more than ever,” said Liana Toscanini, Executive Director of the Nonprofit Center. The NPC has partnered with The Berkshire Eagle to produce the guide as part of the Sept. 23 issue of the newspaper. There will be a special focus on nonprofits in the editorial sections as well.

While all nonprofits are listed free in the directory, those wishing to bring more awareness to their organization can purchase a profile in the 32-page section. The deadline to reserve a profile is Aug. 4. The 'Giving Back' section is sponsored by Berkshire Bank, Feigenbaum Foundation, and Massachusetts Service Alliance.

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires promotes volunteerism via the Giving Back guide, volunteer fairs, board trainings, and a new web site launching in August with the domain GiveBackBerkshires.org.

For more information call (413) 441-9542 or visit npcberkshires.org.

History/About the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires

The idea for the Nonprofit Center evolved over a period of ten years, sprouting from the founder’s involvement in many small civic and nonprofit groups. In 2016, after meetings with professionals from both the nonprofit and business worlds, a structure for the Nonprofit Center emerged. Similar to a Chamber of Commerce, the NPC serves as the clearing house for information for nonprofits and has become a vital resource for the community.

In its first year, the NPC launched a web site with a 'resource' section, an educational workshop series, and a giving guide connecting nonprofits with community members wishing to get more involved. The NPC also fields calls for information and referrals, meets individually with nonprofits, coaches boards and management, and represents the Berkshires on the Board of the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network.

In 2017 the NPC conducted two county-wide surveys, launched a unique magazine for the Berkshire nonprofit sector called 'Connections,' and created an email ListServe to facilitate cross-county communication. 2018 initiatives include the first Berkshire Nonprofit Awards, a Nonprofit Resource Guide, a Nonprofit Boot Camp, and the creation of a nonprofit Advisory Board. The NPC recently won the 1Berkshire Trendsetter Award in the 'Newcomer of the Year' category.

(press release information sent to WSBS from the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires for online and on-air use)

Article Image: Liana Toscanini and WSBS' Jesse Stewart