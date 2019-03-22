The Return Of A Local Favorite

The 4th Friday is amongst us and that means you can always count on a great night of amazing music and entertainment courtesy of Mary Ann Palermo and 1st Take as they will be showing off their musical savvy at Number 10 on Castle Street in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on March 22nd. the show starts at 7 pm and there is no cover charge. Just bring your appetite and sample the fine food drink adjacent to The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center and in the process you can enjoy a complimentary LIVE show.

Mary Ann's stunning vocals will surely move your soul as she shows a true passion in her craft while performing various selections in the realm of jazz, funk, rock and let's not forget the BEST in rhythm and blues. She performs a terrific rendition of Sade's "The Sweetest Taboo" (my personal favorite when I catch this quartet LIVE). Mary Ann also collaborates with some of our areas BEST local musicians including Steven Elling on guitar, Steven Dietemann on bass and Jereme Vinette on drums. YES, they also take request during each and every performance, so get your list ready.

A terrific way to start off this weekend is with a terrific meal and good music in the background. For the latest menu options, log on to Number 10's web site by going here and don't forget to check out Mary Ann's Facebook page for the latest updates on their upcoming appearances in the tri-state region.