Theories of Change Workshop for Nonprofits

GT. BARRINGTON – The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is hosting a workshop for nonprofits on “Theories of Change – How Having One Can Change Your Organization & Programs.” The workshop takes place at Berkshire Community College South County Center at 343 Main Street in Great Barrington on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The cost is $35 for NPC members and $45 for nonmembers.

Developing theories of change can be highly impactful in shaping an organization’s work but these important tools are often unknown, misunderstood, and underutilized. In this interactive workshop for senior leaders and program managers, Sarah Glatt of Paper Crane Associates lays out why she sees theories of change as “hidden gems,” how theories of changes are used, and how they are created. Participants will work together to begin developing a theory of change for their organization or program.

Presenter Sarah Glatt works with nonprofit leaders and entrepreneurs who are launching, growing, or pivoting their mission-driven organizations. Over the last decade, she has helped more than 120 organizations. Sarah holds a B.S. from Brandeis University in biology and biochemistry and an M.B.A. from the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University.

You can register by going here or by calling (413) 645-3151.

Article Image: Liana Toscanini - Executive Director of The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires

(press release sent to WSBS from the Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires for online and on-air use)