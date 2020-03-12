Tonight’s Meeting Is On As Scheduled

With all the cancellations occurring in our tri-state region due to the Corona Virus outbreak, we are happy to inform you that tonight's Planning Board meeting and zoning amendment public hearing in Great Barrington will take place at Town Hall on Main Street. This announcement courtesy of Christopher Rembold, AICP who serves as the town's Assistant Manager and Director of Planning and Community Development.

The Board will open the hearing at 6 pm after the small amount of regular business is completed and there will be presentations on each of the zoning proposals mentioned in previous forums. The hearing will be covered LIVE on the CTSB Education Channel (channel 1302 on local cable systems) and will not be closed to the public. Residents who cannot attend due to current health concerns will still be allowed to submit public comments. Any future questions or comments should be submitted by no later than March 26th prior to the next and final session of the hearing.

For more details, call (413) 528-1619, extension 108.

