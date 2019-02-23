1) Dudley has an assortment of items including a motorcycle windshield that fits Kawasaki and Yamaha models for $40 or he'll take best offer, a Black and Decker hand held saw cat with blades, priced at only $75 or best offer and a a paint sprayer for $50 or best offer. He is also looking for a charger that will power a Sears cordless drill. To inquire further, call (413) 528-1616 OR (413) 822-7813.

2) Bob checked in from Housatonic as he is selling 2 used HG-3 motorcycle helmets, one medium, the other extra large. Take both for $100 or one sale priced at $50 a piece, a FA-18 orange and black motor cross helmet for $150 or best offer. He also has a silver wing clear windshield for the firm price of $100. For more information, call (413) 274-3867.

3) Bea in Pittsfield has an assortment of golf clubs, a golf bag and carrier cart for $150 or she'll take best offer. If interested, you must pick up these items in person by calling (413) 429-5885.

4) Charlie has a variety of items available at his "bargain store" including a vintage early 1900's Ringling Brothers & Barnum & Bailey circus poster at the incredible price of $50, an autographed copy of Bernard Drew's book "Dam Beavers" for just $12, a pamphlet detailing the history of Tyringham, Massachusetts from back in the 1800's priced at $20 and an assortment of graphing supplies including 4 templates and a precision compass, all for $15. Give him a call today at (413) 329-6353.

5) Pierre in Becket is STILL looking for a pick-up truck tailgate. if you can help him out, phone (413) 441-2239.