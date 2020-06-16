Virtual Webinars Will Take Place This Week

The Non-Profit Center of the Berkshires has gathered a panel as they discuss the ins and outs of virtual galas and other on-line events. A pair of LIVE webinars will take place via Zoom this Friday, June 19th between 10:15 and 11:15 am. The cost is $15 for NPC members and $25 for non-members.

Some of the panelists featured in this webinar include event planner Amy Rudnick, CATA Executive Director Margaret Keller, Construct Executive Director Jane Ralph, Development Director at The Barrington Stage Company, Jessica Provenz and NPC Founder, Liana Toscanini.

They will share the good and bad from recent experiences in the planning of executive galas as some of the topics that will be covered include messaging, fund raising, entertainment, production and public relations outreach as those who will be participating will leave with insights, advice and resources for producing successful virtual events. All registrants are also encouraged to submit questions in advance.

The next meeting which will be held at 10:15 am on Friday, June 26th is FREE, but you must also pre-register as the Non-Profit Center in Berkshire county has invited MobileCause, a popular mobile fund raising software firm will offer a virtual on-line presentation on their mobile giving platform.

The NPC's mission is to help and assist area non-profits as they connect, learn and grow by leveraging community assets by providing affordable programs and services. To register for these events, call (413) 645-3151 OR log on to the NPC web site by going here.

For more information on these events and future presentations, you can contact Liana Toscanini at (413) 441-9542.

(The following information was obtained by WSBS via a press release courtesy of The Non-Profit Center of the Berkshires for on-air and on-line usage)