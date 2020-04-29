Where Can I Purchase Wipes?

I went shopping over the weekend (mask included of course) and I was pleasantly surprised to see in the the stores that there was a healthy amount of toilet paper, paper towels and facial tissues in stock. None of those items were difficult for me to purchase thankfully.

The one item I'm still having trouble finding is the disinfectant wipes which isn't a surprise since everyone has to wipe everything down on a regular basis. In case you know of a secret place that has wipes in stock, let me know. Obviously, I'll live without them but if you know of a place I can get them message me on Facebook or you can email me at: jesse@wsbs.com

Thank you and I hope you are doing well and staying healthy during the pandemic.

