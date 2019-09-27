Our Saturday Morning Chat with Connecticut based fitness instructor Rachael Baer was well-received upon it's original airing earlier this year and in case you missed this informative discussion, you have a chance to take a listen on what senior citizens can do to protect themselves while at home and in turn they can keep their independence and prevent any further health setbacks.

Statistics show that falls among seniors occur numerous times each and every day. About one third of those 65 years of age and older experience this costly set back as death rates in the United States have also risen within the past decade. 55% of these falls occur in the home with 70% taking place in the bathroom as half of those who experienced this traumatic moment in life are unable to get up without the proper help and the lack of mobility can also affect a person's health outcome.

Rachael brings us advice on how those who experience a fall can return to their sense of daily normalcy as she specializes in teaching the art of "Chair Yoga" which focuses on regaining balance and mobility as this practice also improves the mind, body and spiritual well-being to those who want to reclaim their lives after a serious setback has occurred.

Log on to Rachael's web site for more detailed explanations on the topics mentioned in this post and you can familiarize yourself with her skills and knowledge on the art of yoga which could prove to be a beneficial asset to your life.

