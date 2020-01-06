You Can Help “Spread The Warmth” Throughout South County

This year's holiday season has officially come to an end with the celebrations of 3 Kings Day and Feast Day of the Epiphany but that should encourage you even further in paying it forward and assisting some of your neighbors who are still in need on a daily basis. A great way to "spread the warmth" throughout Berkshire country starts with a simple cup of hot tea as volunteers are needed to distribute donations of hats, coats, gloves and scarves to those less fortunate in our vicinity.

ExtraSpecial Teas is a non-profit community tea house and vocational programs for adults with intellectual and developmental differences in the city and town of Great Barrington. This organization has joined this national campaign that began in Chicago, Illinois by Tiesta Tea and the end result has blossomed into a nationwide campaign which has also made it's way in our backyard.

The 1st annual event will be held on Thursday, January 16th at ExtraSpecial Teas located at 2 Elm Street in Great Barrington as you can also assist in distribution efforts between the hours of 4 and 8 pm. Stop on by for more details and while you're there, have a cup of their delicious tea from 10 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday or on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

To learn more about ExtraSpecial Teas and get more information on this fund raiser, log on to their web site by going here.